First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 2,292 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

