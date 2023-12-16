The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

