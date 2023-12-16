Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

