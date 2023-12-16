National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,632 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.14% of Altria Group worth $106,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $41.75. 23,248,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,464. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

