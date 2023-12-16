National Bank of Canada FI Buys 421,302 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1,277.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,302 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.22% of Casey’s General Stores worth $122,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $267.70. 497,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $286.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

