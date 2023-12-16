Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 264 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 0.0% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.50. 4,357,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,828. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.41.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

