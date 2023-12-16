LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $265,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

NYSE BA traded up $8.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.27. 14,995,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.89. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $265.52. The company has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

