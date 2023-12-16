National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2,296.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.67% of Crown Castle worth $262,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $112.84. 8,435,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,845. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

