National Bank of Canada FI Buys 55,668 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,190 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.10% of Adobe worth $225,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $584.68. 8,666,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,098. The firm has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $579.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

