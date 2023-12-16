Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 873,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,780. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $97.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

