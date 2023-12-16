Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 99 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $132,795,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $148.38. 12,266,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

