Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,528 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 61,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 39,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 419,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 169,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.87 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

