Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $571.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.78. The company has a market cap of $542.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

