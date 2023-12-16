180 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $608.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $542.29 and its 200 day moving average is $508.58. The company has a market cap of $170.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $617.61.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

