iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Cut by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 177,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 91,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.06. 2,886,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.