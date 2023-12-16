MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.98 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $752.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $651.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.