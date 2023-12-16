MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $121.55. 13,633,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

