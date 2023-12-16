Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,660,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,508. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

