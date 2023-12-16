Flower City Capital Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Flower City Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB remained flat at $50.92 on Friday. 4,669,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,366. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

