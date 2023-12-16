Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,098,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,488 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,169,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.