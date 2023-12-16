Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $80.28. 19,196,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.