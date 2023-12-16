Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 65,470 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 125.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,470 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after buying an additional 457,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG remained flat at $64.49 on Friday. 1,747,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,849. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

