Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 197.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 114.1% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.4 %

ELV stock traded down $11.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.46. 3,222,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,339. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

