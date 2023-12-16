TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,559 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,183. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.12.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.