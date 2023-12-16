iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,160,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,326,928. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $200.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.