DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 610 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.3% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,483. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $170.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

