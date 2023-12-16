TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 20,264 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,901,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

