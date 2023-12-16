Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,310,000 after acquiring an additional 320,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.88. 7,057,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

