Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,350 shares of company stock worth $12,466,960 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $125.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

