Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Decreased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $230.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

