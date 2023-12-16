Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $203.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.