Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,067,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $581.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $661.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

