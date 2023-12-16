Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $405.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $406.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.70.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

