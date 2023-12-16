Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 7.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.55 and its 200 day moving average is $370.70. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $406.54.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

