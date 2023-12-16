2,090 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $129.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,489. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

