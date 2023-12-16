Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 656 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average of $175.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.