New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 3,875 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

