PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

