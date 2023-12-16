CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 551,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CME Group were worth $110,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.73. 4,737,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.62. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

