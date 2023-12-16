LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $55.81. 10,461,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $56.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,195 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.