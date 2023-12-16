LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,596,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,336. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

