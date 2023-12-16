LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

