LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $12.11 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $441.81. 3,973,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

