Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Roth Financial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 7.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $657,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $156.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,883,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,644. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

