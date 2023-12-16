Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 54,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.35. 3,723,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,567. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

