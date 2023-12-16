McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.5% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $286.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

