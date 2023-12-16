Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 2,674 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $433.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $435.36. The stock has a market cap of $346.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.