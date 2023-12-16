Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

