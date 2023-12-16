Thomasville National Bank Sells 195 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

