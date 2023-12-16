Thomasville National Bank Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

CSCO stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

